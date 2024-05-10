VNA health celebrates Mother’s Day with a luncheon tribute to mothers and caregivers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a festive setting including some planned and spontaneous dancing, the annual Visiting Nurses Association - VNA Health luncheon brought mothers and caregivers together.

This luncheon began in 2002 to honor moms still with us and remember mothers who have passed.

VNA Health President Kieran Shah said, "VNA health has been serving the community since 1908. In that time we have been caregivers of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara has been caregivers for VNA."

The services of VNA health are far reaching and cover many stages of life.

Shah, "from home health, end of life care to palliative care to advanced illness care," said Shah. "Many people don't know VNA health as the name but they know the loan closet or they know Serenity house." The loan closet has medical equipment for loan such as wheel chairs, walkers, canes and knee scooters.

About 9200 patients and families are cared for each year.

VNA health is California's third oldest visiting nurse association and 100 percent of the luncheon is going to VNA's health care in the community.

Kieran Shah said, "VNA health provides about $2.7-million dollars of charity and subsidized care a year. These events that we hold, help us to subsidize that care."

This year the honorees included the late philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. and also the honored mother Leslie Person Ryan who has been involved in community non profits most recently the Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation and the Sweet Wheel Farm and Farm Stand in Summerland.

Ryan said, "food is health and food is medicine and it is medicine to people with cancer, MS, an also medicine for single parent working households."

Around the area she says with their farm fresh food, "we deliver food in the same community we we grow it. It is delivered on e-bicycles by high school students. It is happening now and we have zero emissions."

The event had a custom song for Lady Ridley-Tree, then her family reflected. "She was passionate about providing for folks less fortunate, so generous to her community a believer in arts and education," said Suzette Chafey, Ridley-Tree's daughter.

On learning the gift of giving, Xaloc Cabanes, Ridley-Tree's grandson said, "she said to me give more than you think you can give because you will get more than you ever thought was possible."

The luncheon also featured musical performances by pianist Gil Rosas and video tributes of the honorees. Andrew Firestone was the Master of Ceremonies. Erin Graffy was the auctioneer. The luncheon was sponsored by Sutter Health and presented by Bui and Herb Simon.

A special table with photos of those who have been honored at this event since 2002, was set up in the lobby along with some of the memorable clothing from Lady Ridley-Tree, who passed away in 2002.

For more information go to: VNA Health