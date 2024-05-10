Bateman pitches Camarillo into CIF-SS Semifinals

CAMARILLO, Calif. - With runs hard to come by it was sure nice to have one of the top high school pitchers in the country on the mound.

Camarillo senior lefty Boston Bateman pitched 5 innings of 1-hit shutout ball with 9 strikeouts as the Scorpions blanked Cerritos 4-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinal game.

Camarillo hosts Culver City in a semifinal on Tuesday, May 14.

The LSU-commit and top 50 prospect Bateman struck out the side in the third inning as he left a Dons runner stranded on third.

Camarillo scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third.

The Scorpions loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single and scored when Jordan Gutierrez got hit by a pitch to force in a run.

The 6'8 Bateman left the game leading 1-0 and Victor Tostado took over from there pitching two scoreless innings.

He also smacked a 2-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Scorpions scored three runs to open up a cushion.

Camarillo is now 22-5 on the season.