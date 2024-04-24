Santa Barbara Fair & Expo offers double the thrills and double the fun

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People lined up to get discount admission and ride tickets to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on Wednesday and this year they have 3 more days to enjoy.

For the first time the fire will be in town for two long weekends.

The fair opens Thursday April 28 and will operate Thursday through Sunday this week and then Friday through Sunday May 3-5 next week.

That's why the poster art says "Double Thrill Double Fun."

Christ Ligrano plans to bring his kids to the fair for the first time and has it all planned out with rides and fair food.

"The food. Sometimes you get like the deep fried ice cream or the really weird things. Funnel cake was a big one, right? Yeah," said Ligrano.

"The drop. This one really wants to do the drop. She wants to really do the drop. So we'll probably do the drop."

Your News Channel will have highlights of the preview night on the news tonight.

For more information visit https://earlwarren.com