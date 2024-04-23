City of Santa Barbara grapples with projected $7-10 million budget deficit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The city of Santa Barbara is a renowned tourist destination, but that doesn't make it immune from budget challenges.

"We are projecting anywhere from a $7-to-10 million deficit in our general fund which funds our four core city services like police, fire, parks and recreation an library," said finance director Keith DeMartini "it is expensive to run the city."

DeMartini said while revenues are softening, things such as salaries, benefits and pensions are costing more.

During his presentation he showed a pie chart.

Rather than depend on a rainy day funds, city council members are considering ways to increase the revenue stream from parking by changing lots fees and adding meters on the street.

Councilmember Eric Friedman said it is not clear if that would help or hurt downtown.

Revenue changes may be linked to remote work and the partial closures on portions of State Street now in its fifth year.

The city could also add a half cent sales tax like some other surrounding cities have done.

But Mayor Randy Rowse says the thought of raising taxes gives him heartburn.

There is a rainy day fund, but they don't want to deplete it.

The city will have a public finance committee meeting next Tuesday, April 30, at the Gebhard public meeting room on Garden Street, starting at noon.

The finance director said he wants to hear from the community in person or online.

