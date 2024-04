GOLETA, Calif- An electrical fire broke out in Goleta at the 12000 block of Calle Real, at approximately 12:50 AM.

The fire was caused by a downed power line.

The damaged power lines were seen drooping towards the nearby freeway, leading to a temporary closure of the northbound freeway.

The fire was put out around 1 AM and crews are working on repairing the damaged power line.