Late season storm, forecast Sunday April 14th

Late season storm continues to move across the region. A Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County until about 3:30. Ponding on roadways, small streams and creeks could fill quickly and mud flows are possible. So far much of the system has been weathered well by us, but more showers are expected in to Sunday. We also have Winter Weather Advisories for areas above 4500 feet where a few inches of snow are possible along with strong southerly winds creating hazardous driving conditions. Lastly, mixed swells with a building northwest swell has our northwesterly facing coastline under High Surf Advisory conditions through Sunday. Temperatures will stay on chilly side with most areas only seeing highs in the 50's and very low 60's.

Looking ahead, our storm system will fade quickly as we head in to early Monday. Winds will quickly switch from the south and turn more northerly which could bring a low end advisory to areas near Gaviota or further west toward Point Conception. Temperatures on Monday will warm a few degrees with most areas back in the low to mid 60's. Further warming is expected through mid week with widespread 70's and even a few 80's possible. The warmth is expected to hold through the work week with even warmer weather possible by next weekend. The marine layer will stay in play as well which is very typical for Spring. This means inland areas will get the bulk of the warmth with the coastline being more temperate with the usual ebb and flow of cool ocean fog.