Nebraska lawmakers pass a bill to restore voting rights to newly released felons

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to restore the voting rights of those convicted of felonies upon the completion of their sentences, including prison and parole time. The bill has been introduced for years by Omaha state Sen. Justin Wayne. It passed Thursday by a wide margin. Currently, a person who has been convicted of a felony must wait two years after completing all the terms of their conviction before regaining voting rights. Wayne’s measure eliminates that waiting period. That waiting period was established in 2005 by the Legislature. Before that, a person convicted of a felony lost their right to vote indefinitely.

