Ventura County Aviation Unit rescues several people at Los Padres National Forest Saturday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Aviation Unit rescued 11 stranded hikers and three dogs via airlift in the Los Padres National Forest Saturday afternoon.

The weekend storm impacted the Sespe Trail where water levels rose in the Sespe River and caused hikers to get stranded, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department could not lead the groups to safety and two helicopters instead were called to the scene, detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

In wake of this emergency, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office advises hikers and other outdoor activity participants to be wary of weather conditions and abide by public safety agency recommendations.