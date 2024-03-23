Ivor Davis shares stories from”The Beatles And Me On Tour” with fans

VENTURA, Calif.-Beatles fans flocked to a meet and greet with Ivor Davis.

His book entitled "The Beatles And Me On Tour" just came out in paperback.

The book chronicles his personal account of covering the 1964 Beatles North American Tour.

It is the 60th anniversary of the tour that included a stop at the Hollywood Bowl.

John Stenzel asked Davis to sign a book for a family member who attended that show.

Davis was thrilled to oblige.

"I love meeting people, it sort of regenerates me to tell the old stories about the Beatles because they tell me stories that I never knew," said Davis, "Some of them were there actually in the Hollywood Bowl or wherever screaming and they say that Paul was in love with me, and he probably was but he didn't know it."

The book signing took place in the new Portside Ventura Harbor community room.

The books on hand sold out, but fans can order more.

They are available on https://www.amazon.com or htrps://www.ivordavisbooks.com.