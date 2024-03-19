Mexico City residents help cops chase down a loose wolf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico City say residents and schoolkids helped squads of police chase down a wolf that was loose in one of the city’s neighborhoods. Police say the residents and officers chased the animal on foot and on motorbikes before it was finally cornered. Animal-control officers then snared the wolf with a rope and forced it into a cage for transport. It was unclear where the wolf came from. It appeared trotting down sidewalks in a densely built-up neighborhood near a city zoo. But the city’s Environment Department said all of the zoo’s wolves were accounted for. Wolves are native to central Mexico, but are rarely if ever seen in the metropolis of 20 million.

