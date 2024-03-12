Barn Owl returns to the wild in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-A Barn Owl found caught in a fishing line is back in the wild.

The Ojai Raptor Center released the owl at The Stow House in Goleta before sunset on Saturday.

That is where the owl was found in a palm tree last month with fishing line tangled around its talons.

Firefighters from Station 14 helped rescue the owl.

The Ojai Raptor Center located in Ventura County nursed the owl back to health.

The barn owl looked healthy when it flew away.

Pam Viale shared her photos.

For more information visit https://ojairaptorcenter.org