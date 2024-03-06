Structure fire breaks out in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.- Firefighters are battling a structure fire that broke out in Oxnard around 10:30 Tuesday night.

There are currently no reported injuries.

The fire broke out at the old Sunkist plant in the La Colonia neighborhood that was in the process of being renovated.

Fire crews are battling the flames from outside the building, saying that it is too dangerous to enter the building.

Police are urging drivers to take alternate paths due to the fire closing Oxnard Boulevard in the area from Cooper Road to Roderick Avenue.

The fire also shut down the railroad tracks to the west of the factory, and authorities estimate rail travel to be impacted until Wednesday.