Santa Barbara County’s Third District up for grabs

GOLETA, Calif.-There are 3 candidates running for Supervisor in Santa Barbara County's newly drawn Third District.

The district now includes Western Goleta, the Gaviota Coast, Santa Ynez and Lompoc.

The candidates include incumbent Joan Hartmann, Jenelle Osborne, and Frank Troise.

Although it is considered a non-partisan seat, Hartmann is a Democrat, Troise is a Republican and Osborne, who is currently the Mayor of Lompoc, has no party preference.

Voters are just getting used to the newly drawn lines of the district

"It does seem like a whole new thing and it was hard getting info on the candidates that was hard because they were not in the pamphlet.," said Claudette Wells of Goleta, "There wasn't any easy way to get information on them, you had to google them."

The top two will be in a run-off if no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Hartmann spent the day in Lompoc calling voters

Osborne still has her city council meeting tonight.

Troise plans to watch the returns at Firestone Walker Brewing Company-Barrelworks in Buellton.

Hartmann plans to attend a Democratic watch party at Pepe's Mexican Restaurant in Goleta.

