Local first responders prepare for more weekend rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Local first responders are prepping for this weekends rain.

Fire officials say load up on sandbags now to prevent flooding at your home or business.

Drivers must make sure to pay attention to roadside signs in order to avoid entering dangerously flooded areas.

"It does get really windy and we get those high winds again watch out for those tree branches, the trees. The ground's definitely where we've had our share of rain lately. It doesn't take much for those trees to come down and if they're surrounding your home, just make sure you're watching them and paying and paying close attention," said Toni Davis, SLO County Cal Fire Spokeswoman.

Cal Fire says for those traveling up North this weekend expect a lot of snow in local mountains.