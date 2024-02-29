Missouri is suing Planned Parenthood based on a conservative group’s sting video

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing Planned Parenthood of illegally taking minors into Kansas to obtain abortions without parental consent. The lawsuit filed Thursday in state district court by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey is based on a video from a conservative group. The lawsuit alleges that Kansas City, Missouri-based Planned Parenthood Great Plains violates Missouri law and asks the court to stop the alleged violations. It cites a video posted by the conservative group Project Veritas in which someone posed as someone seeking an abortion for a fictitious 13-year-old. Planned Parenthood says the video was “heavily doctored and edited” and that it does not provide transportation to patients.

By JIM SALTER and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

