Fire crews responded to quarter-acre vegetation fire near Nipomo Tuesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 2:05 pm
Published 2:11 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire near the 700 block of Highland Hills Road in Nipomo.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire has been contained and no structures were threatened.

First responders will remain on the scene for at least the next hour explain San Luis Obispo County Fire Department even after the fire is fully extinguished to guarantee no additional response is necessary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

