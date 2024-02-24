Port Hueneme’s Bubbling Springs park closes temporarily for renovation

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A popular park, known for little league baseball, is getting a much needed make over.

Thanks to a $7.5 million grant from the state the Richard Bard Bubbling Springs park in Port Hueneme is being renovated.

Port Hueneme Recreation and Community Services Manager Anna Hanely said the work will make room for soccer and pee wee football, too.

"It's obvious that this city needs soccer fields, it would strike me or all of us here that work here, how many community members were using this space, it would be packed the street is lined with cars but there also the interesting thing that they were bringing out their own equipment," said Hanely, " the need of that amenity became extremely clear."

The upgrades will also include exercise stations, a dog park and a picnic area with shade.

The park is slated to reopen in late February of next year,