La Conchita slide advisory follows more than 11 inches of rain in past month

LA CONCHITA, Calif.-La Conchita residents and visitors have been warned about a slide advisory.

The community divided by the beach by the 101 freeway is known for two major slides.

Geologists have said 15 inches of rain in a month could lead to another slide.

La Conchita received 15 inches of rain within 30 days before the March 4, 1995 slide.

La Conchita received 8 inches in 14 days prior to the deadly slide in 2005.

That slide on January 10, 2005 killed 10 people including 3 children, Hannah, 10, Raven, 6, Paloma, 2, who died with their mother Michelle Wallet.

During recent storms some people including J.P. Tatro evacuated to hotels in Carpinteria.

"I think it has brought the community closer together."

First responders want residents to have "go-bags" filled with essentials such as medicine, clothing and water in case they have to leave for their own safety.

"We are all packed up and ready to go you know we keep loading and reloading our valuables and animals and stuff just today," said Tatro," I got delivered two knew cat carriers because they were able to get out of the zipper of the other for some reason."

