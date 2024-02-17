Death of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny provokes Western outrage but few concrete actions to stop Putin

Following the death of chief Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny in a remote Arctic prison, Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an outpouring of anger from Western leaders. But he doesn’t seem to be paying any attention to the global outrage — and he still faces virtually no opposition at home as he stands to extend his 24-year rule in next month’s election. With Kremlin critics either in jail or abroad and police acting quickly to squelch any protests, there is no visible threat to Putin. As U.S. aid for Ukraine remains stuck in Congress and NATO allies in Europe struggle to fill the gap, many wonder what else the West can do to stop the Kremlin leader.

By The Associated Press

