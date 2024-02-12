Three men stabbed following a fight at Chopper Fest at the Ventura Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. – Three men were stabbed following a large fight at the Chopper Fest Motorcycle Show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

Ventura Police Department Command Center received several 911 calls reporting a stabbing at the Chopper Fest Motorcycle Show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds around 12:53 p.m. Sunday state Ventura Police Department.

According to the Ventura Police Department, officers rendered aid to two stabbing victims who were transported via ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center.

A third man walked himself into Ventura County Medical Center with minor stab wounds from the incident detail Ventura Police Department.

All three men, a 33-year-old, a 43-year-old, and a 53-year-old, are in stable condition explain Ventura Police Department.

Following an initial investigation of the incident, officers determined that a large fight took place among several attendees of the event which resulted in three men being stabbed state Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Pat Lindsay at 805-339-4498.