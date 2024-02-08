Christian Siriano rolls out a gala-worthy world in the sand for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — There was nary a sandworm in sight Thursday night on the runway of Christian Siriano. But he definitely had “Dune” on his mind as he kicked off New York Fashion Week. These people of the sand had places to go and people to see in their earth tones and orange shimmer worthy of a Sahara sunset. The movie “Dune,” and now a second coming up, was his jumping off point. He imagined an apocalyptic, glamorous world in earth tones and lots of shimmer and shine. Gone, save for one black look, were Siriano’s huge signature ballgowns. He showed lots of mini looks, including some in gold shine with pops of red. The designer married lace with velvet and looks made of all-over tulle in sunset orange.

