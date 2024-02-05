Santa Barbara Airport reopens after flooding on airfield

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Airport reopened after a 20 hour closure due to water on the airfield on Sunday and travelers couldn't be happier.

Joanne Taylor made the most of her delayed flight.

"Got a hotel, got an Uber, met some friends, got dinner, looked up a long lost cousin today who lives here, so spent the day with her," said Taylor," so I'm eager to get home, I wont believe 'til I'm on that plane and in the air, and home."

But she did miss out om other family members trying to fly into Santa Barbara.

"Yesterday my family was supposed to come in from Alaska Airlines flight form Seattle, all the way from Alaska, where it was 40 below zero, to here. They had to turn around at Sacramento and go back to Seattle, fortunately, they will get in today, but unfortunately, I am going to miss them because I am heading out of town ."

Many travelors told similar stories.

Daniel Crook said he spent 20 hours at LAX before his flight took off for Santa Barbara.

He said his airline didn't offer him a hotel room since the the delay had been caused by mother nature.

Sunny Yao, who travels often for her job at Amazon, said she missed an in-person meeting, but caught a rescheduled flight on Monday night.

Heather Royer said her flight was delayed, but she felt relieved the storm wasn't worse.

Airport Director Chris Hastert said the airport operations team has been monitoring the runways for minor issues that are not impacting commercial flights.

He said the airport has adequate drainage but when all of the streams that take runoff to the Goleta slough are at capacity SBA runways get impacted.

The slough is an estuary and wetland area west of Santa Barbara.

Currently the main runway for airlines is back open, but a smaller one remains closed.

He said muddy roads around the tower are still being cleaned up.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm impacts and the airport tonight on the news.