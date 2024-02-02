North Korea says it tested cruise missiles with ‘super-large’ warheads in its latest weapons display

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said it has tested cruise missiles outfitted with new “super-large” warheads and a new type of anti-aircraft missile, extending a streak in weapons demonstrations that has rival South Korea worried. The report Saturday by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North launching multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. Cruise missiles are among a growing collection of North Korean weapons designed to overwhelm regional missile defenses. The country also has a vast lineup of ballistic missiles, including long-range weapons aimed at the continental United States.

