Probe finds problems with Connecticut racial profiling data were largely mistakes, not intentional

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report says inaccurate racial profiling data on traffic stops made by the Connecticut State Police was largely the result of data-entry mistakes and other errors, not intentional efforts by troopers to submit bogus information. Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the independent review after an audit last year identified dozens of troopers who may have submitted false or inaccurate traffic stop information to the state’s system for preventing racial profiling. Auditors say that data made it appear more white drivers were pulled over. The report released Thursday referred seven officers to state police internal affairs for further review of data discrepancies, but it concluded 74 others likely did not commit misconduct.

