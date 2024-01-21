Libya says production has resumed at its largest oilfield after more than 2-week hiatus

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s state-owned oil company says production has resumed at the country’s largest oilfield, ending a more than two-week hiatus after protesters blocked the facility over fuel shortages. The National Oil Corp. said in a terse statement it lifted the force majeure at the Sharara oil field in the country’s south on Sunday and resumed full production. Residents of the southern town of Ubari had forced the shutdown of the field earlier this month to protest fuel shortages and worsening living conditions. Libya’s light crude has long featured in the country’s yearslong civil conflict. Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

