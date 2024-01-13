Mammoth begins New Year with new six-seater chairlift

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. -The scene outside Canyon Lodge looks a bit like Coachella on Friday and Saturdays as the lifts close.

It's actually the Après Party that has a DJ in an elevated gondola chair.

Virginia Tech and other college and university ski and snowboarding clubs love the après-ski ,or after skiing fun, along with the Californians and tourists from around the globe.

Lucia K who said she is from the Czech Republic loved the weather.

"I love the mountains, I love the people and most of all I love the snow."

Mammoth is marking the New Year with the new six-seat Canyon Express chairlift that reduces the wait times, especially on powder days, when everyone wants to make the first tracks.

Skiers and snowboarders feel lucky when they see the mountain's Woolly the Mammoth mascot on the slopes.

Hosts including Dave Slater wear yellow jackets and are happy to to take photographs.

"I get to ski with Woolly, probably once a week, it is the most fun to get out with Woolly, get with the guests and just have a blast, we have a great time, Woolly and I have the most fun together," said Slater.

Woolly rang a cowbell at the very mention of University of California, Santa Barbara.

Woolly is obviously a Gauchos fan.

When the Gondola stops at McCoys, named after the late founder Dave McCoy, skiers and snowboarders get to see a life sized Woolly Mammoth.

On the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend a special Coca-Cola Lounge offered visitors fun things to do such a pose with friends in a 360 photo booth or order special menu items including Mammoth dogs.

Ikon Pass holders, Quad Pack purchasers or a single-day lift ticket buyers are able explore all kinds of terrain on a mountain known for scenic views.

Lifts open from 8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. give visitors and locals plenty of time to make Mammoth memories with family and friends.

For more information visit https://www.mammothmountain.com