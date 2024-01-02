Santa Barbara Airbus expands fleet with two new buses entering the new year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Airbus announced the addition of two new, ADA-accessible, 56-seat MCI motor coaches to their fleet on Thursday.

The first bus arrived mid-December and the other is expected mid-January and increases the Santa Barbara Airbus' fleet to 18 coaches and 2 mini coaches.

Santa Barbara Airbus explains that these new coaches are the first the company has purchased since 2019 and are part of the broader rebuilding efforts after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced closure.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new buses to our fleet, and we believe that this investment will greatly enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers. As we continue to grow and evolve, our commitment to innovation and sustainability remains unwavering," said CEO Samantha Onnen. “We are also always looking for ways to be more sustainable and earth-friendly, and these coaches are top of the line when it comes to those priorities.”