Many workers will ring in the new year with raises

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Wages are going up in California and dozens of other states on Jan. 1, 2024.

Few workers are complaining.

California's minimum wage will go from $15.50 to $16.00, more than twice the Federal baseline minimum wage of $7.25.

Many city councils have voted to raise wages even higher.

California fast food workers are also getting raises, but not until April. That is when they will make at least $20 an hour, $4 more than the new statewide minimum wage.

Some local mom and pop chains are reluctant to talk about raises.

Economics 101 teaches the pros and cons. Supporters have said raising the minimum wage stimulates the economy by giving low-wage earners more to spend, but critics have said employers are likely to cut jobs and increase automation following minimum wage hikes.

Pizza Hut is likely to let go of some delivery workers before the New Year change.

Eden Duke, who works at a non-union Starbucks is making more than $20 an hour and is all for the rise in wages.

"Most of the people who are in a job just a little bit lower than me, they sometimes work two jobs and they're working 40 plus hours per week. They're exhausted. They're burnt out, and these are lovely people , but you can just see them working day in, day out. They're just exhausted and it sucks and I'm exhausted too," said Duke, "Don't get me wrong I'm really happy to hear about the raise."

The owner of Blue Water Hunter in the Santa Barbara Harbor said he already pays more than the new minimum wage.

He said he pays more due to the cost of living.

Santa Barbara is known for having some of highest rents in the California.

Workers usually need roommates to help pay the bills or they phone home for financial support or have to commute and pay at the pump.

Your News Channel will more on the raises coming in 2024 tonight on the news.