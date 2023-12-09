Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Tibetans in exile accuse China of destroying their identity in Tibet under its rule

By
Published 11:25 pm

By ASHWINI BHATIA
Associated Press

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — The president of the Tibetan government-in-exile has accused China of denying the most fundamental human rights to people in Tibet and vigorously carrying out the extermination of the Tibetan identity. Tenpa Tsering, in a statement marking World Human Rights Day on Sunday, also took exception to China last month releasing a policy document claiming that its rule of Tibet marked outstanding achievements in development. Tsering said the Chinese Communist Party was forging a strong sense of China as one single community and promoting the Chinese language. Tsering addressed a group of Tibetans at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, the headquarters of the exiled government in northern India.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content