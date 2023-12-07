Glory Days return to St. Bonaventure High School football program

VENTURA, Calif. - It seems like old times at St. Bonaventure High School.

Drop by a football practice or attend a game and there is Jon Mack, Whitney Lewis, Lorenzo Booker plus plenty of other alumni supporting today's Seraphs who have proven to be a special group of their own.

This Saturday at 3:30PM St. Bonaventure will face Folsom in a CIF-Division 1-A State Championship Bowl Game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

It will be the Seraphs first state title game appearance since they won back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008.

Head coach Jon Mack who is now retired, built the Seraphs into a small school powerhouse in the 1990's and 2000's with superstars Booker and Lewis leading the way.

Booker's son Kaylin is now a junior on the team and he caught the winning-touchdown pass with no time left last week as the Seraphs captured the CIF-SoCal Division 1-A title against St. Augustine.

Lewis is a current assistant coach for the Seraphs.

From 1999-2008 the Seraphs won 8 CIF-Southern Section crowns.

The 2007 and '08 CIF-State Championship Bowl Game wins came with Todd Therrien as head coach.

Current Seraphs head coach Joe Goyeneche learned from Mack and Therrien and his theme this year for St. Bonaventure was a "Return to Glory."

The Seraphs have certainly achieved that lofty goal win or lose on Saturday.