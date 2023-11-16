Skip to Content
Three people transported following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 154 Thursday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Three people were transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate to minor injuries after a three-vehicle traffic collision Thursday morning on Highway 154 near W. Camino Cielo.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the male occupant of one vehicle was transported with moderate injuries, and the two adult females in a second vehicle were transported to Cottage Hospital via ambulance.

The occupant of the third vehicle, an adult man was not injured detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

