Pakistani troops kill 9 militants and foil an attack on an airbase in eastern Punjab province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it foiled an attack by militants on a training air base in eastern Punjab province, killing all nine assailants. The military said the troops’ “swift and effective response” thwarted the attack at Mianwali Training Air Base, keeping its personnel and assets safe, though three grounded aircraft were damaged and a fuel tanker destroyed in the fighting. The troops killed three attackers while they were entering the base, and another three were cornered and shot dead in an exchange of fire. The military said that the remaining three attackers who were hiding were killed during an operation to clear the area of militants. The attack comes a day after an ambush on a military convoy killed 14 soldiers in southwest Baluchistan province.

