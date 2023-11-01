Witches fly in for an annual luncheon in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An annual witches luncheon filled many of the outside tables at Andersen's restaurant and bakery in Santa Barbara on Tuesday. The traditional Halloween gathering started about ten years ago. It was described as "friends telling friends," and all showing up in creative costumes.

Artist Patricia Chidlaw said, "who knew we had so many witches in Santa Barbara?"

The attire had a big variety from the traditional pointed hat to the crooked nose with heavy make up. Some had their brooms. Others had black and purple capes.

The World Dance for Humanity group also came by to perform the Thriller Dance in the State Street promenade right in front of the witches.