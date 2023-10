OXNARD, Calif.-Kiddie Beach visitors are likely to notice fencing preventing people from getting to close to sea lions.

Lately sea lions have filled the beach near Silver Stand.

They have also made themselves at home on docks including the dock at the Coast Guard Station.

Sea lions are usually active in the morning and they find places to rest in the evening.

People who live in the area have said they can hear them barking late at night.