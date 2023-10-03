Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a drug suspect who was repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed by officers in northeast Florida during a traffic stop say that they are petitioning the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case. Attorneys for Le’Keian Woods said Tuesday at a news conference outside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters that their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has migraine headaches following the confrontation on Friday. Sheriff T.K. Waters says that his officers’ actions were justified because Woods appeared to resist arrest even after he was zapped with a stun gun and pinned to the ground.

