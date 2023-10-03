Skip to Content
Residential home burns completely down near Morro Bay Monday night

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 3:58 pm
Published 4:13 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday night, all residents as well as a litter of kittens were saved but the house was completely destroyed by the fire.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire began around 6:20 p.m. at an 800-square-foot in the 2600 block of Canet Road which runs parallel to Highway 1 near the exit for South Bay Boulevard.

The county fire agency was assisted by Cambria Fire Department and Morro Bay Fire Department and all three remained at the scene of the fire for four and a half hours relay San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

