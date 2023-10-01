Crane Country Day School unveils Wolf Performing Arts Center.

MONTECITO, Calif. - Located at the heart of the Crane Country Day School campus, the Wolf Performing Arts Center had its grand opening event on Sunday night.

The Wolf PAC as nicknamed by the current students was a remodel made possible by dozens of people including film and television producer Dick Wolf who attended the unveiling ceremony.

The state-of-the art facility has all new LED lighting instruments, dramatically improved acoustics, an expanded technical booth that also serves a teaching space for students.

There are 75 additional seats that brings the capacity to 295.

"Raked seating" for improved visibility, fully ADA compliant, a formal lobby and a solar roottop are other features of the theater which has been opened to students since the start of the school year.

Three Crane alumni took to the stage to share how the school shaped their professional entertainment careers.

Film producer and director Morgan Neville (class of '81), actor Josh Duvendeck (class of 2000) and opera singer Jana Mcintyre (class of 2006).

Current Crane fifth grade students Layla Gocong and Harper Alexander sang a Rihanna song that was part of a "spotlight" program that is a weekly staple at the school.

Head of the school Joel Weiss and music teacher Konrad Kono were the Master of Ceremonies.