Previewing The Taste of Santa Ynez Valley of the Morning News with Shelby Sim and Steven Fretz

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – The President and CEO of the Taste of Santa Ynez Valley, Shelby Sim drops by the Morning News to preview the four-day, six town celebration of food, wine, and more.

The Taste of Santa Ynez Valley takes place September 28th – October 1st across the towns of Solvang, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Ballard, and Buellton.

The Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley includes curated wine tastings, chef-driven long table dinners, lunches and activities, and events hosted by Sunset editors, all celebrating the many special offerings of this powerhouse California wine country destination.

For ticket information head to their website.