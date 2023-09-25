Skip to Content
News

Previewing The Taste of Santa Ynez Valley of the Morning News with Shelby Sim and Steven Fretz

The President and CEO of the Taste of Santa Ynez Valley, Shelby Sim drops by the Morning News to preview the four-day, six town celebration of food, wine, and more.
By
New
today at 9:19 am
Published 9:43 am

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – The President and CEO of the Taste of Santa Ynez Valley, Shelby Sim drops by the Morning News to preview the four-day, six town celebration of food, wine, and more.

The Taste of Santa Ynez Valley takes place September 28th – October 1st across the towns of Solvang, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Ballard, and Buellton.

The Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley includes curated wine tastings, chef-driven long table dinners, lunches and activities, and events hosted by Sunset editors, all celebrating the many special offerings of this powerhouse California wine country destination.

For ticket information head to their website.

Article Topic Follows: News
events
KEYT
santa ynez valley
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley
wine

Jump to comments ↓

Joey Vergilis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content