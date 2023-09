PISMO BEACH,Calif.- A vehicle fire shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Shell Beach Friday night.

It happened around around 9:19pm near the Spyglass Dr. offramp.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG Alert to warn drivers only one lane is open as 10:50 p.m

It's unknown how long the highway will be shut down.

We will update you as more information comes to our newsroom