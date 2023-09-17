Solvang Danish Days wraps up with children’s parade, Lego fun and tasty treats

SOLVANG, Calif.-Vistors don't have to be from Denmark to enjoy Solvang Danish Days.

The three-day festival that wrapped up on Sunday lived up its 2023 theme Kom Sammen meaning come together.

Little ones came together for a children's parade on Sunday.

Locals and tourists alike enjoyed things vikings may have enjoyed back in their day including aebleskiver

Danish Days Committee Board Member Casandra Farris made them sound delicious.

"Kind of like a pancake ball. I like to say it's like a donut and a pancake mixed together and then it's eaten traditionally with raspberry jam and powdered sugar."

Others authentic dishes are served throughout town

Danish Days co-chair Ashlee Madrid hoped people enjoyed what they shared.

"It's a celebration of the culture and a chance for us to share it with everybody else, you know, come experience it."

Danish days began in 1936 and it's grown to include a beer garden, living history, Lego building and story time with tales by Hans Christian Anderson.