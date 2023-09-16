Skip to Content
The Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale celebrates 49 years in Santa Barbara

The 49th Mary Jane MccCord Book Sale runs through Sept. 24 at Earl Warren Showgrounds
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Book lovers have a chance to stock up on books some thanks to an annual book sale.

The 49th Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale started on Thurday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds exhibition hall.

It is named after a longtime Planned Parenthood volunteer who died of cancer.

Her daughter Holly is in a video at the sale saying how much the sale means to her family.

She remembers helping with the sale every year.

On Saturday night entire families were volunteering.

They have been collecting books , puzzles  and other items to sell all year.

"We have about 150,000 volumes of books, records, CDs, DVDs and about a 1,000 games and puzzles and they are priced to sell," said book sale co-chair Fran Antenore," and we have had a lot of people come in."

She said the sale makes people happy.

There are sections for banned books, comedy books, celebrity memoirs, staff picks and multiples of books perfect for book clubs.

Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood Central Coast's health centers in Ventura in Santa Barbara , San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties.

The sale  runs through next Sunday when everything will be half off.

They will start collecting books for the 50th sale at a Goleta location next month.

For more information visit https://booksale.ppcentraloast.or

