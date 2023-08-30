Four-vehicle collision reported on Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon

GUADALUPE, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to a four-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 1 north of Division Street near the Guadalupe Cooling Plant Wednesday afternoon.

Despite major front-end damage reported for one of the vehicles involved, CHP confirms at least one minor injury from this incident.

According to the CHP, Highway 1 at the incident is currently in one-way traffic control as involved vehicles are still blocking portions of the roadway.

CHP detailed that a southbound suburban crashed into a northbound box truck which resulted in collisions with other vehicles.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.