Four-vehicle collision reported on Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area
By
today at 4:44 pm
Published 5:08 pm

GUADALUPE, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to a four-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 1 north of Division Street near the Guadalupe Cooling Plant Wednesday afternoon.

Despite major front-end damage reported for one of the vehicles involved, CHP confirms at least one minor injury from this incident.

According to the CHP, Highway 1 at the incident is currently in one-way traffic control as involved vehicles are still blocking portions of the roadway.

CHP detailed that a southbound suburban crashed into a northbound box truck which resulted in collisions with other vehicles.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

