Skip to Content
News

Fire Crews respond to vehicle and vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo County north of Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 1:53 pm
Published 2:01 pm

VERDE, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to what was initially listed around 1:27 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a vehicle fire that has spread to the surrounding vegetation near the 1000 block of Fox Canyon Lane.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the vehicles initially involved were two trailers in the area north of Arroyo Grande and east of Highway 227.

Approximately a quarter of an acre of vegetation has already burned detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News
arroyo grande
community
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire
Verde

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content