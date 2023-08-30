Fire Crews respond to vehicle and vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo County north of Arroyo Grande

VERDE, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to what was initially listed around 1:27 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a vehicle fire that has spread to the surrounding vegetation near the 1000 block of Fox Canyon Lane.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the vehicles initially involved were two trailers in the area north of Arroyo Grande and east of Highway 227.

Approximately a quarter of an acre of vegetation has already burned detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

VEHICLE FIRE WITH VEGETATION: Firefighters & #CanyonIC at scene near the 1000 block of Fox Canyon Lane East of Arroyo Grande CA. Firefighters knocked down the fire involving 2 trailers along with about a 1/4 acre of vegetation. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/PR91CbC9Fg — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 30, 2023

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.