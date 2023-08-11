Monday vegetation fire persists as fire crews monitor the still-smoldering incident

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department remains on the scene of a vegetation fire first reported Monday, Aug. 7, monitoring a still smoldering fire fueled by compressed vegetation.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, firefighters have remained on the scene around the clock since the fire was first reported, applying over 100,000 gallons of water daily, and using bulldozers and an excavator to insure surrounding vegetation does not ignite.

Overhaul and mop-up operations are expected to continue for the next 48 to 96 hours detail Santa Barbara County Fire.

In the initial article about the incident, the cause of the fire was and remains a 15-year-old vegetation dump site with compressed trimmed brush piled up to 30 feet in some areas.

Below is a series of tweets about the persistent issue from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Public Information Officer Cpt. Scott Safechuck.