SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On second thought Matija Belic will remain with the UCSB men's basketball team.

The 6'7 freshman entered the transfer portal on May 11 but recently withdrew his name despite reportedly getting some offers from other schools.

Due to injuries Belic saw his minutes increase down the stretch of this past season and he played well during the Gauchos postseason run in the Big West Tournament and into the NCAA Tournament.