Weeks before EU and Latin American joint summit, trade deal remains elusive

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the Mercosur group of Latin American nations are still struggling to bridge the last difference before they can reach final agreement on a long-delayed trade deal. Some EU nations like France and Ireland still have outstanding concerns over farming and industrial issues. Environmental groups insist a trade deal under current terms would only add to global pollution. It makes clinching a final deal at a summit in July ever more unlikely.

The Associated Press

