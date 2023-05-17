Salary hike for Santa Barbara Supervisors gets mixed reviews

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-At a time when local teachers are rallying and writers are striking, over money matters, some elected officials are trying to make financial ends meet, too.

In early May Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of a 5 percent pay raise that will increase their earnings from just over $107,000 to more than &120,000 a year.

Noozhawk broke the news online with a subheading explaining that Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson was the only one to oppose the vote.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors make less, earning just over $90,000 a year,

Ventura County Superisors make more, earning about $126,000 a year.

The raise comes with an automatic 5 percent increase each year and the salary does not include benefits.

Santa Barbara resident who just heard about the supervisor salary hike gave the vote mixed reviews.

"I think it is probably okay with the amount of inflation that has happened recently, I can see why it would be a good thing," said Craig Sharmat.

"There comes a time when everybody needs a raise, but you have to look at everybody you have to think about all the people, " said his friend.

"In what realistic way is it fair to vote yourself your own raise, you know," said Ashley Land, "By that case everyone would be voting to give themselves a higher pay raise."

Justin Chou said, "The 5 percent doesn't sound like too much, I think it is just the idea that they were able to give that to themselves, maybe it would be more fair if the public had to decide that."

Supervisors were not available to comment in time for this report.

The raise will take effect in September.

Your News Channel will have more on the raises tonight on the news.