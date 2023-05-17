Norway’s ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as thousands of flag-waving children cheer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V, who was released from a hospital earlier this week, has waved from the royal castle’s balcony on a celebration of the country’s Constitution Day. He saluted thousands of cheering and shouting children, waving blue-white-red Norwegian flags. Elsewhere in Oslo, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, who was visiting his Norwegian counterpart, on Wednesday stood on another balcony and waved at a cheering flag-waving crowd, saying he hoped that “we soon will be able to celebrate like this in Ukraine.” The 86-year-old monarch has been hospitalized several times in recent months.

