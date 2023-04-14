California Department of Housing & Community Development awards $35M to non-profit People’s Self Help Housing for new affordable housing

BUELLTON, Calif. – The California Department of Housing Community Development Super Notice of Funds Available awarded the non-profit Organization People’s Self-Help Housing $35 Million for new affordable housing. This will bring 142 new units to Grover Beach and Buellton.

Ten million dollars will be used for the Cleaver and Clark Commons in Grover Beach. The nonprofit will team up with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo and build 53 new units with one, two, or three bedrooms for low-income families and farmworker households. The remaining $25 million will be used toward People’s Self-Help Housing’s first rental housing in Buellton. This will bring 89 new units to low-income individuals and families. That is 142 new units on the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

In Grover Beach, the site is located on W. Grand Avenue, near downtown Grover Beach, with proximity to elementary schools, local parks, a community library, grocery stores, and the Oceano Dunes, according to the non-profit.

“We are feeling very grateful for the State’s innovative and timely investment to respond to the housing crisis at a time when it’s needed most,” said Ken Trigueiro, PSHH CEO & President. “This funding will create a lasting impact for our community and will provide a critical acceleration to our development timeline.”

The non-profit said the new construction in Buellton will be PSHH's first rental housing in the city. Buellton Garden Apartments would bring 89 new units to low-income individuals and families. Future residents of Buellton Gardens will have access to both a community and learning center, as well as free onsite supportive housing services. The property is centrally located in downtown Buellton, within walking distance of grocery stores, pharmacies, and local parks. PSHH received over $24M in financing from HCD to support the development of this site.

To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, the Super NOFA awards are the first funding provided under a new streamlined application process, aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level. In these recent awards, approximately 58 communities across California were awarded more than $825.5 million to build 9,550 homes.

At this time, the non-profit is still waiting for permit approvals. If everything goes as planned, the new units will be ready in about 18 months from today.

For more information on the projects, click here.