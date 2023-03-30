Santa Maria Police arrest 19-year-old in connection to January carjacking following robbery arrest

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a January 2023 carjacking Wednesday in Santa Maria following a robbery in the 900 block of east Jones Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD reported at 12:41 a.m. officers responded to a robbery of three victims who told patrol officers a group of young adults physically assaulted two of the victims before taking their personal property at gunpoint and fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement say while leaving the scene in a car the group collided with a parked car, which led to officers stopping a vehicle with similar damage at 1:14 a.m.

Patrols Officers subsequently arrested the 19-year-old driver on conspiracy and robbery "related charges" and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD Detectives began a follow-up investigation while the teenager was in custody that identified the 19-year-old in connection to a Jan. 30 carjacking; adding additional charges.

The Santa Maria Police Department asks anyone with further information related to any of these investigations to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1329 or the SMPD Communications Center at ext. 2277.